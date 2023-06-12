In a heartwarming story that evokes memories of classic tales like Romeo and Juliet, Ecevit Öküzcü, a resident of the province of Sinop, a coastal city in the Black Sea, has been waiting at a bus stop for 24 years, hoping for the return of the woman he loves. It is a love story that touches the soul and elicits a mix of emotions from those who witness his unwavering dedication.

Oküzcü, affectionately known as "Aşık Ecevit" or "Ecevit in Love," shared that he first met the woman of his dreams at this very bus stop. Their love story was progressing smoothly until tragedy struck. At a young age, Öküzcü was diagnosed with an illness that gradually caused him to lose his eyesight. Despite undergoing numerous treatments, none proved successful. Sadly, the woman he loved left for Istanbul and never returned.

Despite the passage of time, Ecevit Öküzcü remains hopeful, believing that his beloved will one day come back to the same bus stop where their paths first crossed. He clings to this hope, waiting faithfully day after day.

Ecevit Öküzcü, known as "Aşık Ecevit" ("Ecevit in Love"), is seen waiting at the stop in Sinop, Türkiye, June 12, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Ecevit Öküzcü has no immediate family apart from a brother who does not reside with him. A compassionate citizen provided him with a container house where he found shelter. Throughout the day, Öküzcü can be found at the bus stop, the place that has now become known locally as the "Aşık Ecevit" stop, a poignant reminder of his enduring love and dedication.

Ecevit Öküzcü's story resonates with the community, evoking a sense of admiration and compassion for his unwavering devotion. It serves as a reminder of the power of love and its strength to endure the tests of time.