Seferi Karakaş, fondly known as "Çorumlu Cowboy," hails from Çatak village in northern Çorum province, drawing attention wherever he travels with his unique style. Renowned for his distinct fashion sense, he tours antique markets across Türkiye in his 1973 model minibus named "Sevda," embellished with an assortment of antiques.

Karakaş, who has adorned the back of his minibus with a motorcycle and bicycle, has turned the vehicle into a personal caravan. He has amassed various ornaments on the front, aiming to sustain this captivating style for a lifetime.

Retired teacher Seferi Karakaş, nicknamed "Çorumlu Cowboy" sits in his 1973 minibus named "Sevda," Eskişehir, Türkiye, Jan. 9, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Reflecting on his upbringing, Karakaş shared: "My grandmother raised me. She didn't have much herself but was always generous, providing food and clothing. She shaped my style during that time."

He explained that his affinity for unique dressing styles began in childhood and has become an integral part of his everyday life. "I have a different wardrobe for work, but otherwise, this is my style. I am deeply interested in antiques, often visiting different antique markets in various cities. I select objects that resonate with my personality," he added.

A view of the dash of the 1973 model minibus named "Sevda" decorated with antiques, Eskişehir, Türkiye, Jan. 9, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Regarding his cherished minibus, "Sevda," Karakaş proudly stated: "My vehicle has a 50-year history. It was certified for 20 years. After that, I modified it to its current state, which is now serving as my caravan. Wherever I go, the vehicle resonates with people, evoking memories of the past. These were once public vehicles used by our community. When people see it, they reminisce about the stories of those days, recalling weddings and travel memories. It's heartening to see people take an interest in it."