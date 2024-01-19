The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry's Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) has undertaken significant efforts in wildlife protection, establishing wild animal production centers to safeguard various species. From 2002 to 2023, these centers have welcomed 2,041 wild mammals, 42 million trout and 1.4 million partridges and pheasants.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Kadir Çokçetin, the General Director of DKMP, emphasized the dual focus on legal obligations and humane considerations in these wildlife protection activities. He highlighted the interconnectedness of ecosystems and species, asserting that protection efforts cannot be isolated from the well-being of individual species.

Çokçetin underscored the commitment to the preservation of biodiversity, noting, "A total of 650 species of wild animals, including 123 mammals, 386 birds and 141 reptiles, are under protection by our General Directorate."

The protection of endangered species is a priority, with Çokçetin mentioning the completion of action plans for 100 species between 2013 and 2019. Of these plans, 65 pertained to plant species, and 35 focused on animal species.

As part of their comprehensive approach, DKMP operates 24 wild animal production stations dedicated to the breeding of mammals, winged wild animals, and trout. These stations play a crucial role in the conservation and propagation of various species.

Moreover, 85 wildlife development areas have been declared by DKMP, serving as crucial habitats for numerous protected species. Çokçetin listed some of the species benefiting from these areas, including water birds, red deer, wild goat, roe deer, Anatolian wild sheep, mountain gazelle, hook-horned mountain goat, striped hyena, fallow deer, mountain rooster, pheasant, bustard, black vulture, desert varan, caracal and Euphrates turtle.

To determine population sizes and protect wild animal species and their habitats, inventory studies have been conducted biannually in 62 wildlife development areas, focusing on large mammals, during September and February.

According to Çokçetin, who oversees these efforts, conservation strategies are formulated through advanced monitoring techniques, including camera traps, ringing and the use of GPS and GSM collars. The General Directorate also conducts treatment and rehabilitation for injured wild animals, with 11 rescue and rehabilitation centers treating approximately 66,000 animals since 2012. Additionally, feeding activities, providing 7,600 tons of food since 2012, and water supply initiatives through structures like troughs contribute to supporting wild animals facing challenges in their natural environment.

Within the framework of species protection studies, Çokçetin highlighted the identification of 20 crucial nesting areas for sea turtles. Of these, 14 areas have been safeguarded by the General Directorate, contributing to the release of 589,112 turtles into the seas in the previous year.

These studies not only play a pivotal role in monitoring species but also provide valuable data for future conservation initiatives. Çokçetin expressed satisfaction with the tangible outcomes of these efforts, citing the rediscovery of the Anatolian Leopard in 2019. The presence of this species, previously identified in historical artifacts, reaffirms the significance of ongoing conservation and monitoring endeavors, instilling a deeper appreciation for the mission at hand.