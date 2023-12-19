In a recent development to ensure transparency and consumer rights in food and beverage establishments, the Ministry of Commerce has introduced amendments to the Price Label Regulation. This regulation, published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday, mandates the display of tariffs and price lists at prominent locations, easily visible to consumers, in restaurants, cafes, patisseries and similar eateries across the country.

Scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, the regulation underscores the necessity to address continuous price hikes that have surpassed inflation rates and incurred additional costs for goods and services in the hospitality sector. The ministry emphasized that these increases have hindered the protection of consumers' economic interests by not providing accurate and comprehensive information through price lists and tariffs.

To tackle the growing number of complaints received by the ministry regarding pricing disparities and to seek remedies for these issues, amendments to the Price Label Regulation were enacted. The changes were formulated in consultation with pertinent professional organizations representing the industry affected by the regulation.

Central to the new regulation is the objective to empower consumers with accessible information, thereby safeguarding their economic interests and preventing potential grievances. By requiring food and beverage service providers to display tariffs and price lists prominently, consumers can compare prices before entering these establishments, enabling them to make informed choices.

The ministry stressed the importance of accurate and comprehensive consumer information regarding the quality and pricing of goods and services. Notably, there should be parity between the prices indicated on labels and lists and those registered at the cash register during transactions.

Furthermore, in a bid to enforce compliance, the ministry conducted thorough inspections across 65,375 different companies over 11 months, resulting in administrative fines totaling TL 37 million, 21,761 imposed on 20,209 companies.

Looking ahead to 2024, the ministry has reiterated its commitment to sustained and rigorous inspections of price tags, tariffs and price lists in food and beverage establishments to ensure adherence to the new regulations. These efforts aim to fortify consumer protection measures and promote fair and transparent practices within the industry.