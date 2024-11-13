The Ministry of National Education has unveiled the original portrait of the country's founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, prominently featured on the first pages of textbooks and school walls, sparking significant interest among visitors.

The exhibit, launched Sunday in honor of Atatürk Remembrance Day, is now open at Anıtkabir, Atatürk’s mausoleum.

According to the ministry, this watercolor portrait, based on a photograph of Atatürk, was created by painter Şeref Sonel using a colorization technique. Since its creation, the portrait has adorned classrooms and educational materials for decades, and visitors are now seeing its original version up close.

The exhibition has stirred strong emotions among attendees, many of whom expressed gratitude to Education Minister Yusuf Tekin and the team behind the project. For many, viewing the portrait evoked nostalgia, bringing back memories of their school days.

Accompanying the portrait is a signed document titled "Atatürk Portrait Report," which further underscores the artwork’s historical and cultural value. The report, dated 1961, was authored by a commission led by professor Afet Inan, Atatürk’s adopted daughter, and included experts such as Harp History Bureau Specialist Tevfik Bıyıklıoğlu and prominent scholars and artists of the era.

The commission's report highlights the significance of Sonel’s work, which was based on a 75 by 95 cm enlargement of a photograph of Atatürk. The document praises the portrait for its exceptional authenticity, stating: “This painting captures the likeness of the Great Atatürk in complete fidelity, reflecting his face, eyes and hair color with striking accuracy. The expression surpasses all previous portraits of Atatürk, conveying his determination, grace, intelligence and humanity."

The report emphasizes the enduring value of the portrait, not just as a historical artifact but also as a testament to the genuine representation of Atatürk. It concludes with a call for careful reproduction of the portrait by a globally respected institution, ensuring the original’s integrity while making it accessible to future generations: "This masterpiece should be replicated with the utmost care to honor Atatürk's grandeur."

The exhibit, which also includes the commission's signed report, will remain open to visitors at Anıtkabir until Nov. 24, coinciding with Teachers' Day.