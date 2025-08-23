Warships, submarines, and the flagship TCG Anadolu will sail through the Istanbul Strait on Sunday in a high-profile naval parade marking Teknofest's “Blue Homeland” showcase, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan set to salute the fleet at Dolmabahçe Palace.

Participating ships include the TCG Anadolu, TCG Savarona, and the TCG Hızırreis submarine, the event organizers said.

They are scheduled to sail from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm local time, beginning at the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge and passing through Sariyer, Tarabya, Emirgan, Kanlica, Rumeli Hisarı, Kandilli, Bebek, and Ortakoy, before reaching Dolmabahçe Palace via the 15 July Martyrs Bridge, where Erdoğan will salute the fleet.

The parade will continue along the coasts of Moda, Caddebostan, and Maltepe districts.

Teknofest Blue Homeland activities will take place on Aug. 30-31 at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard Command.

The program will include naval ship model exhibitions, virtual reality experience zones, demonstrations by SAT and SAS commandos, boat races, and a ship design workshop.

Victory Day

Victory Day on Aug. 30 is one of Türkiye's most significant national holidays, commemorating the decisive Battle of Dumlupınar in 1922.

This battle marked the culmination of the Turkish War of Independence, leading to the expulsion of occupying Greek forces and paving the way for the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye.

The victory was a testament to the resilience and determination of the Turkish nation to preserve its sovereignty and independence.

Since its first celebration in 1926, Victory Day has been observed annually on August 30, a month historically associated with key Turkish victories, including the Battle of Manzikert in 1071 and the Battle of Çaldıran in 1514.