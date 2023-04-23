The Turkish nongovernmental organization (NGO) Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) delivered aid to some 4.74 million people in the country and abroad during Ramadan, officials from the foundation noted Sunday.

According to the statement made by the foundation, the IHH intensified its Ramadan activities this year with the slogan "Ramadan is a blessing for life," particularly in the provinces affected by the pair of powerful earthquakes that occurred at the start of February.

It was noted that the foundation also carried out aid activities in 36 countries experiencing war and crisis.

Through the aid delivered across the country, with particular focus on the southeastern region, ravaged by the Feb. 6 quakes – some 2.7 million people benefited, while approximately 2.04 million people abroad availed of the help.

Donors have provided donations, including zakat and fitra, distributed to the needy, orphans and families.

According to the foundation statistics, 275,640 food packages were generally distributed in Türkiye, Syria and 35 other countries.