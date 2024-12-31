Turkish civil society organizations will hold a demonstration in Istanbul on Jan. 1 in a show of solidarity with Palestine, where Israel continues its brutal attacks.

The National Will Platform, comprising 308 nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), will gather under the theme of stopping the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to walk from historic peninsula mosques after early morning prayers to converge at the Galata Bridge, which spans the Golden Horn, to protest.

Ibrahim Besinci, head of an NGO, said Israeli attacks continuing in Gaza for 15 months are "exterminating” people in front of the world.

"Remaining silent to this ruthless oppression clearly contradicts human dignity. Palestine should be a concern not just for one race or religion but for all humanity," he said.

The Israeli army has killed over 45,500 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

While most of the structures in the enclave have been destroyed, making it uninhabitable, Israel has also imposed a stifling blockade, leaving the territory’s 2.3 million population on the verge of famine.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.