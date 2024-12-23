Members of the National Will Platform (Milli Irade Platform), which brings together 308 civil society organizations in Türkiye, have called for participation in a demonstration to protest the ongoing massacre in Palestine. The rally is scheduled for Jan. 1, 2025 at the Galata Bridge in Istanbul.

In a press conference held at the Türkiye Youth Foundation (TÜGVA) headquarters in Eyüpsultan, platform representatives urged the public to join the action, chanting slogans such as “We are waking up the world,” “Yesterday Ayasofya, today the Umayyad Mosque, tomorrow Al-Aqsa,” and “A Sun is Rising.” They emphasized the need to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where violence has persisted for over a year.

TÜGVA President Ibrahim Beşinci, speaking on behalf of the platform, stated that the massacre in Gaza has been ongoing for 15 months, resulting in the systematic destruction of an entire population under the world’s watch. “Remaining silent in the face of this merciless oppression is a direct violation of human dignity,” Beşinci said, calling the situation a genocide orchestrated by Israel, which has been happening for 56 years. He stressed that the international community’s institutions and decisions, created after World War II, have failed in the face of such atrocities.

Beşinci criticized puppet regimes for their lack of action, noting that people around the world, including university students, have taken to the streets in solidarity with Palestine. “The civilian struggle against the barbarity being inflicted on women, children, and vulnerable individuals in Gaza is a historic step for the future of the Palestinian cause,” he added.

Beşinci reiterated that the platform is committed to standing with the Palestinian people until Gaza and Palestine achieve freedom, and he called on all citizens to join the Jan. 1 demonstration. He urged that the first day of the year would see a powerful protest that would echo around the world. “As our civilization has always stood by the oppressed and against the oppressors, we will raise our voices on this day,” he declared. He also mentioned that participants would gather for morning prayers at major mosques in Istanbul before marching to the Galata Bridge.

Bilal Erdoğan, chairperson of the Ilim Yayma Foundation and TÜGVA High Advisory Board member, also reaffirmed the platform’s dedication to advocating for Palestine. He promised continued efforts to keep the issue in the spotlight, including organizing events throughout 2024 and 2025. He emphasized the need to speak out against the ongoing atrocities and support the Palestinian people’s right to freedom.

KADEM President Saliha Okur Gümrükçüoğlu emphasized the importance of being able to say “We did everything we could” when future generations look back on the events in Gaza. “This is a matter above politics and ideologies,” she said, inviting all citizens, including children and elderly, to join the protest at Galata Bridge.

Yasin Şamlı, president of the Istanbul 2nd Bar Association, described the situation in Gaza as a modern-day human rights disaster and genocide, urging people to gather at Galata Bridge. He recalled that the International Criminal Court had issued an arrest warrant for Israeli officials, highlighting the significance of legal actions against those responsible for the violence.

Memur-Sen President Ali Yalçın also voiced his support, stressing that the fight for freedom in Gaza has been ongoing for 443 days. “For those who believe sensitivity fades over time, we are here to show that respect for human dignity never dies,” Yalçın said, confirming his participation in the upcoming rally.