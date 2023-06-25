In a collective effort to extend support during the festive season of Eid al-Adha, numerous aid organizations in Türkiye have come forward to distribute shares of sacrificial donations to earthquake-affected areas within the country and those in need around the world.

These humanitarian organizations aim to provide relief and assistance through their Eid al-Adha initiatives.

The Turkish Red Crescent, under the theme "Let the Crescent be a Crescent if you keep the Blessings of the Sacrifice alive all year long," has set the attorney's fee at TL 5,950 within Türkiye and TL 2,650 for international operations.

With a goal to sacrifice a total of 128,000 shares across 23 countries, including Türkiye, the Red Crescent plans to allocate a significant portion of the sacrificial donations, prepared in collaboration with the Meat and Milk Institution, to victims in regions affected by the devastating earthquake centered on Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6.

Similarly, Türkiye's Diyanet Foundation, operating under the theme "Share Your Sacrifice, Get Closer With Your Brother," has announced the sacrifice cost as TL 5,950 domestically and TL 2,750 for international contributions.

The IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation plans to distribute sacrificial shares in 48 countries, including Türkiye, as part of its Eid campaign. Additionally, the foundation aims to provide clothing to 100,000 orphans and needy individuals across 15 countries, including Türkiye.

Cansuyu Aid and Solidarity Association will contribute donations of TL 2,000 in Africa, TL 2,600 in Asia, TL 3,500 in Arakan camps, TL 4,100 in Yemen, TL 7,500 in Gaza, TL 5,900 in Türkiye's earthquake zone, and Palestine camps.

The Deniz Feneri Association intends to extend sacrificial donations worldwide, particularly in earthquake-affected areas. The association has set the price for one share of sacrifice at TL 7,500 within Türkiye and TL 2,250 for international donations.

The Yardimeli Association plans to perform Qurban (sacrifice) rituals in earthquake zones and 20 regions abroad. The association has allocated shares at TL 1,975 for Africa, TL 2,950 for Asia, TL 3,500 for Türkiye, and TL 8,000 for Palestine and Gaza.

With the slogan "Share your sacrifice with your brother," the Federation of Associations that Value Humanity (IDDEF) will organize sacrifice campaigns in 47 countries and 309 regions across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the Balkans. IDDEF has announced that the cost of sacrificing abroad is TL 2,200 for cattle and TL 2,500 for sheep and goats.

The Sadakataşı Association aims to carry out sacrificial rituals in 25 countries, predominantly in Türkiye, with its call to "Make Goodness Live through Sacrifice."

The association has introduced three price categories for sacrificial shares. The first region, comprising African countries, has a share price of TL 2,000, while the second region, including Asian countries and Hungary, has a share price of TL 3,500. The third region, encompassing Türkiye, the Middle East, and European countries, has a share price of TL 5,000.

The Aziz Mahmud Hüdayi Foundation is also organizing Qurban events in 40 countries this year, with a foreign share price of TL 3,000. Furthermore, the foundation has announced that philanthropists outside Türkiye can contribute at a sacrifice share price of 130 euros.

The Beşir Association aims to aid the needy in Türkiye and worldwide, setting the domestic and international sacrifice share price at TL 5,000.

The Human Foundation, known for its sacrifice campaigns in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, including Türkiye, has declared share prices of TL 2,400 for Asia and Africa, TL 3,500 for the Balkans and the Middle East, and TL 7,500 for Türkiye.

Brother Eli Association, in collaboration with the Hope Caravan Humanitarian Relief Foundation, seeks to deliver Qurban donations to those in need in 17 countries, including Türkiye, Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Yemen, and Palestine.

The Doctors Worldwide Association will distribute sacrifice donations to individuals in need across various countries, such as Afghanistan, Benin, Chad, Ethiopia, Palestine, India, Tanzania, Cameroon, Niger, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, and Türkiye. The association has set the price for one victim's share at TL 2,600.

The Benevolence and Solidarity Association has announced share prices of TL 5,500 in earthquake zones in Türkiye, TL 2,000 in Africa, TL 3,500 in Arakan and Afghanistan, and TL 5,500 in Gaza and Syria.

The Health and Education Foundation for Children with Leukemia has determined the donation price at TL 5,450 this year as part of the "Happy Meat Project."

The Orphan Foundation aims to assist 500,000 individuals in 20 countries this year under the slogan "Sacrifice for Your Smile." The foundation has set the sacrifice share price at TL 2,500 for international contributions and TL 5,500 within the country.

The Smiling Association plans to organize sacrifice campaigns in seven countries, with share costs of TL 2,000 for international donations and TL 6,750 within Türkiye.