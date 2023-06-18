In an effort to extend support to the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck Kahramanmaraş earlier this year, the Turkish Red Crescent has announced its 2023 Sacrifice Campaign by providing assistance to those affected by the disaster by utilizing domestic sacrifice donations made during the upcoming Qurban Bayram holiday.

Fatma Meriç Yılmaz, deputy chairperson of the Red Crescent, shared details about the campaign, stating, "Through our traditional Qurban organizations, we will extend the helping hand of philanthropists to families in need, just as we have done throughout the year."

The sacrificial shares obtained through the cooperation with the Meat and Dairy Institution will be processed into roasted canned meat, which will then be distributed to earthquake victims and other individuals in need throughout the year.

Yılmaz emphasized the role of the Turkish Red Crescent as a bridge between donors and those in need, highlighting the campaign. Operating under the slogan "If You Keep Sacrifice's Blessings Alive, Let Türkiye Become a Crescent," it aims to support 3.5 million needy people, with a particular focus on earthquake victims. The initiative seeks to supplement the distribution of canned meats to impoverished families throughout the year.

Yılmaz explained that the fresh meat obtained from the sacrifices would be carefully handled and delivered under hygienic conditions during the sacrificial period. Some of the meat will be directly distributed in 2-kilogram (5-pound) packages, while others will be prepared in soup kitchens and served to earthquake victims during the holiday.

Yılmaz further stated, "This year, we will perform Qurban slaughter at 50 different points in 22 countries." She underlined the meticulous work carried out by the Turkish Red Crescent, both domestically and internationally, ensuring that all stages from slaughter to distribution adhere to Islamic methods and strict hygiene standards, with the supervision of veterinarians.

Highlighting the countries where sacrifices will be made, Yılmaz mentioned Palestine, Yemen, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Somalia. She emphasized that every donation is considered a sign of trust, and the organization strives to fulfill its responsibilities with utmost care.

Yılmaz reassured donors, saying: "Sharing with victims means solidarity and cooperation. Our donors can give their contributions to the Turkish Red Crescent with peace of mind. They can be sure that the donations will reach those who really need them. We promise this every year with our employees and volunteers."

Donations can be made through Red Crescent donation accounts in banks, internet banking, the official website (www.kizilay.org.tr), the mobile application, and the 168 Red Crescent free consultation and donation lines. The prices for sacrificial shares have been set at TL 5,950 ($260) for domestic contributions and TL 2,650 for contributions made abroad.

As the Sacrifice Campaign gains momentum, the Turkish Red Crescent calls upon the public to support their efforts, reinforcing the spirit of Eid al-Adha and promoting humanitarian values, while aiding those affected by the Kahramanmaraş earthquake and other vulnerable communities throughout the year.