Turkish pasta, which is increasingly gaining share in the global pasta trade, is consumed in 166 countries.

Türkiye ranks second in the world in both production and export of pasta, following Italy, with a goal of 1.5 million tons in exports by the end of the year.

In Türkiye, durum wheat pasta stands out for its quality, and despite the European Union's quota of 20,000 tons, recent export figures highlight its prominence.

In the first eight months of this year, 984,000 tons of Turkish pasta have been exported to 166 countries, including South America, Africa and Japan.

Aykut Göymen, president of the Turkish Pasta Industry Association, stated in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) that Turkish pasta holds a significant place in the world.

Göymen noted that Türkiye is the second-largest producer and exporter of pasta, saying, “Our exports last year were around 1.37 million tons. Of this tonnage, only 20,000 tons were to European countries, when we look at Italy's exports, approximately 60% of them go to European countries. If we subtract Türkiye's exports to the EU from Italy's exports to the EU, we actually see that Türkiye exports more to the world.”

Göymen expressed that Oct. 25, World Pasta Day, has been recognized and celebrated globally thanks to Türkiye's application.

He explained the important position of Turkish pasta in terms of quality and logistics, stating “Our country is located in Mesopotamia, which is the genetic center of durum wheat. The pastas produced in Türkiye are made from durum wheat. Our country is very fortunate; durum wheat is always more expensive than bread wheat globally."

"However, the price difference between the two types of wheat is not significant in our country. The Turkish people consume pasta made from durum wheat. Turkish pasta has made significant progress both technologically and in terms of investment, this has been recognized in the last 10 years,” he said.

Göymen emphasized that Türkiye is well-regarded in pasta production worldwide, saying: “Türkiye ranks second in production and export of pasta, but we are eighth in consumption. Italy consumes 21 kilograms per person annually, Greece 17 kilograms, but the Turkish people consume 8 kilograms. Our people are slowly starting to enjoy pasta. Consumption will increase in the coming years. In 2025, Türkiye will host World Pasta Day, it will be beneficial for all of us if investors come to our country.”