Turkish law enforcement has successfully apprehended Isaac Bignan, famously known as the "Black Mamba," a prominent figure in the criminal organization led by Dutch drug lord Joseph Johannes Leijdekkers. Bignan, who was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, was caught attempting to flee from the northwestern province of Muğla.

The operation, carried out by Istanbul police on June 13, targeted individuals involved in money laundering activities linked to Leijdekkers. During the investigation, it was discovered that Bignan had sought refuge in Türkiye and had begun making plans to escape following the previous operation against the cartel.

With this information at hand, law enforcement intensified their efforts and launched a separate operation specifically aimed at capturing Bignan and his accomplices involved in the escape plan. The recent operation resulted in the arrest of Jurean Anthony Finix, a Dutch national also wanted by Interpol, along with three other individuals believed to be members of the drug cartel.

Significant evidence, including digital materials and counterfeit passports, was confiscated during the search conducted at Finix's residence. Further investigations revealed that Finix had traveled to Türkiye to aid Bignan in his escape.

After a thorough examination, authorities determined that Bignan was hiding with his wife in the district of Fethiye, located in the province of Muğla. It was discovered that Bignan and his accomplices planned to escape overseas via yacht from this location. An operation was launched on June 25 to prevent their escape from apprehending the suspects.

Subsequently, it was discovered that Bignan had moved to the neighboring province of Isparta, prompting law enforcement to conduct raids in the city. During the operation, Bignan and other drug cartel members were apprehended. Seven suspects, including Bignan, were arrested and subsequently sent to prison in Istanbul.

The successful operation represents a major victory for Turkish law enforcement in their ongoing battle against international organized crime. The collaboration between Turkish authorities and Interpol highlights the effectiveness of international cooperation in combating transnational criminal networks.

The captured individuals will now face legal proceedings as Turkish authorities continue their efforts to dismantle the drug cartel and bring all involved parties to justice.