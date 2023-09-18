A district police chief paid a get-well visit to a Kuwaiti tourist who was assaulted by a Turkish national on Saturday at the city square in northern Trabzon province.

Reports indicate that the Turkish individual, interpreting a heated exchange between two tourists and subsequent police intervention as "suspects resisting the police," physically assaulted the 46-year-old Kuwaiti tourist Mohammad Ramm Alajmi, knocking him to the ground.

Ortahisar District Police Chief Ahmet Elvan visited Alajmi at the hotel he was staying in and extended get-well wishes.

Ortahisar District Police Chief Ahmet Elvan (right) visits Kuwaiti tourist Mohammad Ramm Alajmi at a hotel in Trabzon, Sept. 18, 2023. (AA Photo)

In an official statement, authorities confirmed that Alajmi received medical treatment at a local hospital following the incident and was discharged the following morning.

The police and governorate extended their heartfelt get-well wishes to Alajmi for a swift recovery, expressing apologies on behalf of those responsible for mistreating tourists in the country. They also emphasized that such behavior would not be tolerated in the region.

In light of this distressing and isolated incident, accommodations have been offered to Alajmi as a goodwill gesture and show of support during his stay in Trabzon.