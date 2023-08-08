Patroling around Antalya's famous Konyaaltı Beach, the mounted police unit comprised of devoted officers and their noble steeds work on maintaining security in the area during the thriving tourism season.

The sight of the police officers and their gallant horses has captivated the attention of tourists at the beach, which is inaccessible for police vehicles and motorbikes.

Tourists, drawn to the enchanting presence of equine companions named "Börü" and "Winner," offer them sugar cubes and assorted fruits, and shower them with affection, reported Demirören News Agency (DHA) Tuesday.

The Antalya Police Department assigns teams from the mounted police unit to the world-renowned beach, highly preferred among holiday-makers, to prevent possible security incidents and to quickly respond to any unfortunate event.

Amid scorching temperatures that can soar over 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) during daylight hours, countless visitors converge upon the sun-soaked coastline where mounted police officers perform patrol duties. Apart from maintaining order, the police teams also assist tourists in both petting the horses and taking pictures.

Commissioner Berk Incekara, from the Mounted Police Group Directorate, stated that mounted police officers have higher mobility on the beach as they benefit from horses due to their ability to swiftly intervene in areas motorcycles cannot reach.

"When people see the horses, they want to take photos and interact with them. We allow this since our horses are gentle. Some also want to offer fruits and candies. There are even those who want to give them watermelon and its rinds. However, we don't permit that, as the horses are not allowed to engage while on duty or for their own health," Incekara explained.

In addition to "Börü" and "Winner," other horses also participate in duties from time to time. After completing their tasks, the horses are transported in special vehicles back to their units. The horses are cared for here and prepared for their next assignments.