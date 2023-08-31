The Ministry of Family and Social Services has reported that over 91,000 couples have successfully participated in the Pre-Marriage Education Program since its inception. Geared toward young adults of marriageable age who aspire to build a family, this initiative has aimed to equip couples with the necessary tools to embark on their marital journey.

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş underscored that the Pre-Marriage Education Program was launched in 2013 with the primary intention of assisting couples entering the marriage phase to effectively prepare for their conjugal lives. In her statement, she emphasized that this endeavor not only benefits the couples but also contributes to the establishment of strong and enduring marriages.

The program, according to Göktaş, encompasses comprehensive training sessions designed to foster mutual understanding, enhance conflict resolution skills, and promote the development of healthy and lasting relationships. She articulated, "Through these educational sessions, we offer young individuals a holistic perspective on marriage and family life, equipping them with fundamental communication and life skills that are essential for fostering accurate and effective interpersonal connections."

Göktaş further disclosed that any eligible individual aiming to establish a family can partake in these training sessions, facilitated by seasoned experts in the field. In a remarkable statistic, she revealed, "In the past eight months alone, 91,000 young adults have undergone this training, and since 2013, an impressive total of 1.6 million participants have benefited from our Pre-Marriage Education Program."

The minister highlighted their commitment to expanding the program's reach through various endeavors, including enhancing trainer qualifications and fostering collaboration with relevant stakeholders. Stressing the significance of partnerships with institutional and organizational entities, Göktaş noted that the program's influence is evident in its collaboration with entities such as the Gendarmerie General Command, Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy, the Ministry of National Defense, the police vocational training centers, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as municipal and provincial mufti offices.

Drawing attention to the ministry's overarching vision of "Strong Individual, Strong Family, Strong Türkiye" as part of the "Century of Türkiye," Göktaş conveyed their unwavering commitment to advancing family-oriented education and counseling services. She proclaimed: "Our dedication to preserving and empowering families drives our efforts. We are committed to intensifying our reach across the nation, nurturing awareness about marriage among our youth and offering steadfast support in the establishment of healthy households. We will also channel our energies into refining our educational content for enhanced effectiveness and sustainability while bolstering the capabilities of our trainers and advisors."