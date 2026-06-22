A woman detained over social media post allegedly mocking and insulting women who wear headscarves has been referred to court with a request for her arrest, Turkish judicial authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Hatice Öncel, was taken into custody as part of an investigation launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office on charges of inciting hatred and hostility among the public or degrading a segment of society.

The investigation stems from social media posts that allegedly contained derogatory and discriminatory remarks targeting headscarf-wearing women. The posts drew widespread criticism online and prompted prosecutors to launch an ex officio investigation.

Authorities said an examination of the content led investigators to identify Öncel as the suspected author of the posts, resulting in legal action under the relevant provisions of the Turkish Penal Code.

Following the completion of procedures at the police station, Öncel underwent a medical examination before being transferred to the Istanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan.

After giving a statement to prosecutors, she was referred to a criminal court of peace with a request for her arrest. Court proceedings regarding the request are ongoing.

In a statement, the prosecutor's office said allegations involving statements or actions that promote hatred, discrimination or threaten public order and social harmony are carefully assessed and investigated in accordance with Turkish law.