President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has celebrated the 157th anniversary of the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), commending the organization for its widespread humanitarian activities both in Türkiye and across global crisis regions.

In a message released by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, Erdoğan described the Turkish Red Crescent as “the pride of Türkiye,” emphasizing its longstanding commitment to aiding vulnerable communities, particularly in conflict and disaster zones.

Founded in 1867 as the Ottoman Society for Aiding the Wounded and Sick Soldiers, Kızılay has evolved into a major humanitarian organization operating in fields such as disaster relief, international aid, refugee and migration services, social support programs, youth initiatives and education.

“Through the devoted efforts of its volunteers, the Kızılay fulfills its mission and brings hope to people around the world,” Erdoğan said. “It is a deeply rooted army of compassion that we are proud of.”

Highlighting the organization's global presence, Erdoğan noted that it actively supports people suffering in conflict areas such as Palestine, Syria, Somalia, Afghanistan, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iraq. He added that it has consistently responded to humanitarian needs in regions affected by war, natural disasters, pandemics and poverty.

The president praised the organization’s role in offering aid to refugees, the poor and those affected by crises, asserting that it continues to serve wherever Türkiye’s support is needed.

“Whenever people have looked for the Crescent of Mercy, Kızılay has been there to offer a beacon of hope with all its resources,” he said.

Erdoğan expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the Turkish Red Crescent’s mission – from its staff and volunteers to its donors and benefactors – for their dedication to keeping the organization active in national and international humanitarian efforts.

“On behalf of myself and our nation, I extend my heartfelt thanks to every individual who proudly carries this crescent across Türkiye and the world,” he said.

Concluding his message, Erdoğan expressed confidence that the Turkish people would continue to support Kızılay and congratulated the organization on its anniversary.