The Turkish Red Crescent has provided 500 food aid packages to Lebanon's southern region.

The head of the Turkish Red Crescent Lebanon team, Alpaslan Durmuş, provided information about the aid in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh, one of the areas most affected by Israeli attacks.

Durmuş stated that 500 aid packages, each containing enough supplies to meet the 20-day food needs of a family of five, have been delivered to those in need in Nabatieh, which has been heavily impacted by Israeli assaults.

He mentioned that the aid was delivered under the supervision of the Lebanese Red Cross and that many civilians in southern Lebanon and other regions have been severely affected by the ongoing conflict.

Durmuş said: "The Turkish Red Crescent plans to continue its humanitarian efforts for civilians affected by the war in these areas and throughout Lebanon. The 'Turkish Red Crescent Lebanon Humanitarian Aid Operation Team' continues its work in this regard."

He also stated, "We will continue our humanitarian aid efforts in Lebanon to help heal the wounds of the war, either by sourcing supplies locally or by bringing aid from Türkiye."

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, since Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,061 people have been killed, including 1,106 women and children and 222 health workers, while 16,661 people have been injured.

The cease-fire agreement between Lebanon and Israel took effect on Wednesday, Nov. 27.