Tayfun Başdemir, who was previously awarded bronze, silver and gold medals for his blood donations to the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), received a special plaque for his 200th donation.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Çapa Red Crescent Blood Donation Center, the center's Director Dr. Hafize Temurok Kütükçüoğlugil, stated that weekly ceremonies are being organized to present medals to blood donors that could not be given during the pandemic.

"At today's ceremony, we are presenting medals to approximately 50 donors. As a nation and society, we are a community that values helping others. I invite every healthy individual to donate blood, both to assist patients and to ensure we have access to blood when needed," Kütükçüoğlugil said.

During the ceremony, Tayfun Başdemir, who had previously received bronze, silver and gold medals for his continuous blood donations to the Kızılay, was presented with a special plaque for his 200th donation.

Başdemir, who works in import-export, expressed his happiness and honor upon receiving the award.

Sharing that he is 59 years old and that donating blood has made him healthier, Başdemir noted that he has considered blood donation a national duty and has been donating for nearly 30 years.

Başdemir emphasized his belief that everyone who loves their country should donate blood, saying, "There are people in blood centers or hospitals who face great difficulties finding blood. I like to think I am making a small contribution to them."

Highlighting the importance of blood donation for both staying healthy and helping those in need, Başdemir expressed his happiness in being able to support children with leukemia.

At the end of the program, the donors who received their awards and the participants took a group photo.