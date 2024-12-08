The 4th Red Vest International Volunteering Awards ceremony, organized by the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), took place on Sunday at Haliç University in Istanbul. The event recognized and celebrated the selfless efforts of volunteers who have made significant contributions to society through their dedication to various humanitarian activities.

During the ceremony, Kızılay acknowledged the outstanding contributions of volunteers in 34 different sectors, including disaster relief, social assistance, public health and blood donations. Volunteers involved in projects such as visiting nursing homes, hospitals and orphanages, as well as those working on clothing and school supply donations and blood donation campaigns, were celebrated for their tireless commitment.

Fatma Meriç Yılmaz, president of the Kızılay, delivered an inspiring speech, highlighting the power of volunteerism and its vital role in global humanitarian efforts.

"Today, we gather in the light of one of humanity’s most cherished values – volunteering," she said. "Volunteering is the ability to feel another’s pain as your own, to recognize a need and say, 'This is my responsibility.' Every volunteer, with each step they take, becomes a part of a larger, transformative change."

She further emphasized that this change is reflected in the hopeful eyes of a child, the smile of a mother, the gratitude of a disaster survivor and the warmth of the elderly. "Volunteering is not just an action; it is a matter of the heart and spirit. It is a universal language of kindness that transcends borders and languages," she added.

Yılmaz also reflected on the challenges of 2024, citing the devastating effects of natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods and fires, as well as ongoing conflicts targeting innocent civilians, including the suffering in Gaza. She expressed profound gratitude for the support of Kızılay volunteers, whose unwavering efforts continue to bring hope to affected regions around the world.

Highlighting the strength of the Kızılay’s volunteer network, which now exceeds 370,000 individuals, Yılmaz praised the volunteers as the unsung heroes who assist in disaster zones, provide humanitarian aid and address society’s most urgent needs.

"Imagine a world without volunteers," she challenged the audience. "A world where victims are forgotten, needs go unmet and lives are left abandoned. Volunteerism is humanity’s strongest response to such darkness."

She also acknowledged the growing role of digital platforms in enhancing volunteerism, noting that the Kızılay has embraced technology to make volunteering more accessible and organized. Through its platform, the organization has successfully completed over 25,000 volunteer tasks, contributing more than 1 million hours of service.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül greeted attendees warmly at the ceremony and expressed his admiration for the volunteers' dedication to humanitarian causes. He emphasized that the core of the Kızılay’s work lies in the commitment of volunteers who give their time and energy to serve others.

Gül shared a personal story, recalling how he first interacted with Kızılay during the 1984 Erzurum earthquake. "When the earthquake struck, Kızılay’s white tents arrived in our village, providing refuge until the fear of the disaster subsided. Since then, I have had the privilege of working closely with the organization and have seen firsthand its extraordinary work, which goes far beyond what most people realize."

Reflecting on the recent earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş and Hatay, Gül praised Kızılay’s volunteers for their invaluable support, both physically and emotionally. "The volunteers were there from the very first moment, offering material and emotional support. They are an integral part of the solution, showing the world what true solidarity and compassion look like."

In his closing remarks, Gül expressed pride in Kızılay’s rich legacy and future prospects. "With the leadership of our esteemed president and your tireless efforts as volunteers, we will take Kızılay to even greater heights. I am proud to be part of this tradition, where we see differences as strengths and work together for the well-being of all humanity. I congratulate all the volunteers who have received awards today."

The winners were awarded for their outstanding dedication to volunteerism, embodying the spirit of giving and community support.

The Kızılay also announced its renewed efforts to engage younger generations in volunteering, introducing the revival of the Red Crescent Youth Clubs in schools across the country. These clubs, supported by the Ministry of National Education, aim to instill a culture of solidarity and kindness in future generations.