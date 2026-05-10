The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) ranked first worldwide in the number of countries reached through humanitarian assistance and second globally in the total financial volume of international bilateral aid, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ (IFRC) 2025 International Bilateral Assistance Report.

The report evaluated humanitarian aid activities carried out globally by national societies affiliated with the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

According to the IFRC data, Kızılay played a major role in humanitarian relief efforts for Gaza during the reporting period, delivering nearly $33 million worth of aid to the enclave.

The organization accounted for 48% of all international assistance delivered to Gaza through the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, making it one of the leading contributors to humanitarian operations in the territory.

Beyond Gaza, Kızılay continued aid operations across multiple crisis regions. Its total international humanitarian assistance during the reporting period reached approximately $152 million.

Of that amount, around $101 million was directed to Syria, nearly $33 million to Gaza and approximately $18 million to humanitarian operations in various countries around the world.

According to the report, Kızılay accounted for 26% of the nearly $578 million in global humanitarian assistance delivered by national societies within the movement.

Following the release of the report, Kızılay President Prof. Dr. Fatma Meriç Yılmaz described the results as both a source of pride and a major responsibility.

“This achievement is both a great source of pride and an important responsibility for us,” Yılmaz said. “These humanitarian efforts are made possible through the donations entrusted to Kızılay by our nation’s spirit of solidarity and kindness, reaching people in need across the world,” she added.

Yılmaz said the organization continues to prioritize human dignity in delivering humanitarian assistance and thanked supporters and volunteers contributing to aid operations in crisis regions.