The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) has announced sacrificial share prices for Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, the annual Muslim holiday that calls for acts of charity. This special occasion is utilized by charitable organizations in Türkiye to deliver humanitarian aid locally and internationally.

Under the slogan "If You Keep Sacrifice's Blessings Alive, Let Türkiye Become a Crescent," the Turkish Red Crescent has launched a campaign to support 3.5 million needy people. Accordingly, the share prices have been determined as TL 5,950 ($283.86) for domestic contributions and TL 2,650 for contributions abroad.

In collaboration with the Meat and Milk Institution, the Red Crescent will allocate a significant portion of the sacrificial shares to prepare meat which will be distributed to victims affected by the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş.

For individuals living abroad who wish to contribute in foreign currency, the share prices have been fixed at $295 or 275 euros for Türkiye and $130 or 120 euros for other countries.

The charity organization will oversee the sacrifice of the donated animals and the subsequent distribution of their meat in 23 countries. This initiative aims to supplement the canned meats that are distributed to impoverished families throughout the year.

Deputy Chairperson of the Red Crescent Fatma Meriç Yılmaz provided details about the 2023 Sacrifice Campaign, stating, "Through our traditional Qurban organizations, we will extend the helping hand of philanthropists to families in need, just as we have done throughout the year."

"With the Kızılay Sacrifice Model, sacrificial animals are selected by veterinarians, and during the first three days of Eid-al-Adha, they are slaughtered using modern methods under hygienic conditions, along with the recitation of verses," Yılmaz added.

After slaughtering, the sacrificial shares obtained through cooperation with the Meat and Dairy Institution will be processed into roasted canned meat. This meat package will then be distributed to those in need throughout the year. Therefore, the Red Crescent invites everyone to support the campaign to emphasize the meaning of Eid al-Adha, promote human values, and reinforce the culture of cooperation throughout the year.

As part of the Red Crescent's 2023 Sacrifice Campaign, which aims to extend the nation's helping hand beyond borders to different regions, sacrifices will be made in countries undergoing humanitarian crises including Bosnia-Herzegovina, Palestine, Iraq, Yemen and Somalia, where the Red Crescent has delegations.

Donations can be made through Red Crescent donation accounts in banks, internet banking, the official website www.kizilay.org.tr, the mobile application, as well as the 168 Red Crescent free consultation and donation lines.