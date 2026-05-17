Teams from Türkiye and several Balkan countries gathered in Greece's Thessaloniki on Saturday for an international disaster response symposium and search and rescue drills organized with the participation of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The three-day program, held between May 15-17, brought together volunteer rescue teams from Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Hungary, Kosovo, Serbia and Türkiye to strengthen regional cooperation in disaster preparedness and emergency response.

Turkish teams attended the event under AFAD coordination, including a five-member search and rescue unit from the Edirne Provincial Disaster and Emergency Directorate. The AFAD also deployed its earthquake simulation truck along with technical staff to support awareness activities during the event.

The symposium featured presentations focused on improving disaster response capacity and coordination mechanisms among participating countries. Field exercises and joint drills were later carried out to test operational readiness and cooperation in emergency scenarios.

The earthquake simulation truck, sent from Izmir, in western Türkiye, was opened to visitors in Thessaloniki as part of public awareness efforts aimed at increasing preparedness for earthquakes and other natural disasters.

Salih Meriç, Türkiye representative of the Greek volunteer rescue organization EPOMEA, said cooperation between the AFAD and Greek rescue teams dates back to 2013 through various training programs and joint exercises.

He noted that a new federation bringing together teams from six Balkan countries was recently established in Thessaloniki, adding that the symposium and drills were organized following the creation of the structure.

Sibel Mustafaoğlu, an EPOMEA Thessaloniki team member and Türkiye coordination officer, said Türkiye and Greece have maintained mutual support in emergency situations for nearly 14 years.

She stated that efforts are ongoing to institutionalize cooperation further through AFAD-coordinated training and operational programs involving volunteer teams from Greece and the Balkans.

According to organizers, academics from Türkiye and Greece also delivered presentations during the symposium on topics including climate change, disaster management and regional coordination.

Miltos Benakis, head of the EPOMEA Thessaloniki team, said the AFAD’s experience and expertise form the basis of the newly established federation’s training and exercise programs.

Benakis added that the long-term goal is to establish a joint disaster response protocol and pursue international certification under the framework of the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group in coordination with the AFAD.