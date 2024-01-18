Seda Gören Bölük, a ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) member and a deputy in Istanbul, recently became a foster mother and encouraged others to consider this impactful decision. Bölük, who joined the growing number of foster families through first lady Emine Erdoğan's "Heart Ambassadors" project, shared her experience at the Foster Family-Based Child Protection System Workshop, a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Family and Social Services and UNICEF.

In a news conference, Bölük revealed the personal journey that led her to embrace foster parenting. Having undergone a 16-year medical process in an attempt to conceive, Bölük and her husband made the heartfelt decision to become a foster family. She emphasized that this physiological and psychological path eventually led to the joy of having a child.

Bölük expressed that while parenthood is traditionally viewed as a physiological experience, she believes in "giving birth from the heart," emphasizing the profound difference of "being a mother from the heart," describing her foster child as a miracle.

Bölük highlighted the transformative impact foster children have on families, turning them into entirely different individuals. Urging others to consider fostering, Bölük stated, "If anyone is thinking of making this decision, they should not hesitate even for a minute."

Reflecting on her personal experience, Bölük noted how her foster child gradually resembled her and her partner.

She shared: "My child physically resembles my spouse, walks like me, sleeps like me. We experience the same things that a normal parent goes through."

Acknowledging the historical significance of foster families in Turkish culture, Bölük emphasized the considerable progress made in transforming this concept into a more structured and institutionalized system over the past two decades.

In addition, she discussed the advocacy work carried out in Parliament, where her foster child took his first steps during budget studies. Bölük believes that these experiences have equipped Parliament to make positive developments in fostering practices.

In conclusion, Bölük underscored the heightened importance of foster families in the aftermath of the Feb. 6 earthquakes, expressing her confidence that the number of foster families would increase nationwide.