In commemoration of Foster Family Day, which is marked every year on June 30, the Ministry of Family and Social Services has shared the latest data on foster care in the country, revealing a significant number of children seeking safety and support. Currently, 9,180 children live with 7,581 foster families, while seven more children have recently found refuge in foster care due to the devastating earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6.

According to the ministry's records, the number of children placed in foster care has substantially increased. In 2002, 515 children benefited from foster care services; as of May 2023, that number has risen to 9,180 across Türkiye.

First lady Emine Erdogan also took it on her social media account on the occasion of June 30 Foster Family Day emphasizing that the most valuable wealth to be fought for in the world is children.

Individuals interested in becoming foster families can submit their applications to the Provincial Directorate of Family and Social Services in their respective provinces of residence. Applications can be made through a petition or via "e-Devlet," the Turkish e-government gateway, streamlining the process for aspiring foster parents.

Becoming a foster family involves a thorough examination and eligibility assessment by the Provincial Directorates of Family and Social Services. This comprehensive process, which can extend for three to six months, ensures that prospective foster families meet the necessary criteria to provide a loving and stable environment for a child.

In line with the Foster Family Regulation, families must submit various documents such as health reports, criminal records, education certificates and income certificates. These documents and professional evaluations serve as the foundation for assessing the potential relationship between the child and the foster family.

Once the examination process is completed, families deemed suitable are granted foster family status and are placed on a waiting list. This prioritized queuing system ensures that children in need are matched with the most suitable foster families.

Foster Family Day serves as a reminder of the importance of fostering. It highlights the ongoing commitment of the Ministry of Family and Social Services to provide a safe and nurturing environment for children throughout the country.