A seaside community in Antalya, boasting nearly 40% Russian residents, has embarked on a language exchange initiative, with Turkish neighbors learning Russian.

At the same time, Russians undertake Turkish lessons in private classrooms, fostering better communication among themselves.

Mikail Hin, the site manager, highlighted the challenge faced by some neighbors in effective communication. In response to the demand, four active language classes were established, attracting around 60 residents. Hin expressed satisfaction, noting gradual improvements in conversational understanding.

Tatiana Gaidina, a Russian resident, shared her appreciation for Turkish culture, expressing affection and respect for Turkish neighbors. She described engaging in daily interactions, practicing activities like yoga and Zumba and initiating her Turkish language learning journey.

Out of the 149 flats in the complex situated on the Konyaalti Coast, 60 are occupied by Russian nationals. Turkish and Russian neighbors, united by mutual interests, regularly organize chess, billiards, hockey and football tournaments. They also celebrate both countries' national holidays together in the site's lobby.

Responding to residents' requests for improved communication, site management established a once-a-week language course in a dedicated classroom. They aim to facilitate cross-cultural understanding by teaching Turkish to Russians and Russian to Turks, bringing teachers directly to the site.

Hin told Anadolu Agency (AA) expressed pride in the harmonious coexistence of Turkish and Russian neighbors. He detailed various community events organized to promote unity, including a grand gala celebrating the Republic's 100th anniversary, where Turkish and Russian residents waved flags together.

Russian teacher Anna Tikhanovich hailed the productivity of the lessons. She highlighted the demand among Russians to expand the sessions to three days a week, even expressing enthusiasm for involving children.

Basic Turkish and Russian are taught, aiming to foster mutual respect through language learning.

Nuri Kaplan, a resident, voiced optimism about enhancing dialogue with Russian neighbors through these language courses.

Kaplan expressed determination, despite finding Russian challenging, to overcome the hurdle, relishing the enjoyable lessons and eagerly anticipating conversing in Russian.