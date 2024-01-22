A team of scientists from the Middle East Technical University (METU) Northern Cyprus Campus has pioneered an artificial intelligence system, utilizing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to detect sea turtles arriving at island beaches to lay eggs. The innovative technology automatically alerts volunteers, enabling timely protective measures for the endangered species.

Professor Yeliz Yeşilada, a computer engineering lecturer at METU Northern Cyprus Campus, along with computer engineering professor Enver Ever, electrical-electronics engineering lecturer Cem Direkoğlu and aerospace engineering assistant professor Anna Prach, provided insights into the AI-based project.

Yeşilada emphasized the multidisciplinary nature of the project, involving students from diverse engineering fields collaborating on a shared goal. The focus of the initiative revolves around protecting sea turtles during their egg-laying periods on the beaches of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Traditionally, volunteers manually patrolled the beaches to safeguard the turtles. However, within the scope of this project, an AI-driven system was developed to detect the presence of sea turtles automatically, providing instant notifications to volunteers.

The process involved the creation of a dataset for the AI algorithm using photographs and images of caretta caretta sea turtles. The AI was trained to recognize sea turtles through this dataset. Additionally, in collaboration with aviation students, a UAV equipped with cameras of various capabilities was developed. This UAV scans the beach, processes captured images and autonomously makes decisions based on the developed AI algorithm.

The designed AI system is tailored to survey specific beaches across the island using UAVs and send automated messages to volunteers regarding the status of sea turtles.

Yeşilada highlighted the continuation of their research, noting a new study focusing on detecting the hatching moment of baby turtles. For this purpose, a new dataset on baby turtles has been prepared to enhance the AI system's capabilities further. The team aspires to create an AI solution that not only alerts volunteers when adult turtles lay eggs but also aids in protecting hatchlings by preventing potential harm from other animals.

The project showcases the intersection of technology and environmental conservation and exemplifies AI's potential in wildlife protection, setting an inspiring precedent for future conservation efforts.