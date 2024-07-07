A team of Turkish scientists is set to develop engineering solutions, validated by scientific methods, to restore damaged land in the Arctic region.

Orhan Ince, an environmental engineering professor at Istanbul Technical University (ITU) and head of the Microbial Ecology Group, will lead the 60-member team. The team will conduct field research to rehabilitate areas degraded by natural and human activities and promote sustainable land use.

Ince is also the scientific director of the TerrArctic Mega Grant Project, funded by the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education and carried out by Tyumen State University.

He highlighted for Anadolu Agency (AA) the severe effects of climate change in the last 40 years and the critical importance of addressing degradation in the Arctic for food and water security.

Emergency action plan

Ince stated that an emergency action plan will be created as part of the project to address "ecological and environmental issues in the Arctic region."

The project will use "innovative engineering solutions" to develop "sustainable land use plans" and conduct "scientific studies, improvements and engineering services in the short, medium and long term," he said.

He noted that the plan aims to "rehabilitate degraded areas, improve soil quality" through "bio-remediation" and ensure "food and water security," ultimately providing a "healthier world" for future generations.

First visit in May

Ince highlighted that the project's first visit to the Arctic region was from May 12 to 31, when colleagues from Tyumen State University visited.

He noted that he plans to invite Turkish scientists to join the project and added that ITU Rector Ismail Koyuncu promptly provided the necessary support to include the school in the global initiative by giving necessary administrative and technical assignments.