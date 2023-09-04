Scientists are set to embark on a 14-day mission to develop a life support system in space with the pioneering initiative of Türkiye's first-ever manned space mission, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the Republic, conducted in collaboration between the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and TUBITAK Space Technologies Research Institute.

Berat Haznedaroğlu, a Faculty Member at Boğaziçi University's Institute of Environmental Sciences, has assumed a pivotal role in this extraordinary mission. He disclosed that the primary focus of their work revolves around harnessing the unique properties of microalgae to convert carbon dioxide into oxygen, thus laying the foundation for a sustainable life support system in the challenging environment of space.

Under the banner of the "Microalgal Life Support Units for Space Missions" project, this undertaking aims to construct a robust life support infrastructure capable of sustaining growth and endurance tests in non-gravitational conditions. Scientists intend to meticulously scrutinize the metabolic changes exhibited by microalgae species during their time in space. Furthermore, they seek to gauge the carbon dioxide, capture efficiency and oxygen production capabilities of these resilient microalgae species, which have been specially adapted to withstand Earth's harshest conditions.

Researchers have identified five distinct microalgae species to be dispatched into space as part of the experiment's scope. Haznedaroğlu and his team have discussed with Türkiye's inaugural space travelers, Alper Gezeravcı and Tuva Cihangir Atasever, providing a comprehensive overview of the groundbreaking project.

Elaborating on the mission's intricate procedures, Haznedaroğlu stated, "We will enhance the space station's carbon dioxide levels and channel it to the microalgae photosynthetic unit. Within this unit, we have carefully chosen microalgae species that are acclimatized to extreme living conditions, including those we isolated during the 4th National Antarctic Science Expedition in partnership with Medeniyet University. Over 14 days, we will closely monitor the microalgae's performance in converting carbon dioxide to oxygen, employing a network of sensors. Simultaneously, we will conduct molecular analyses to decipher the metabolic shifts these microorganisms exhibit without gravity."

The overarching objective of this short-term space mission is to identify the most adept microalgae species. These findings will subsequently pave the way for integrating these species into technological applications for future space missions, addressing the diverse needs of astronauts and passengers alike.

To facilitate the experiment, a compact experimental cube measuring 20 cubic centimeters will be dispatched into orbit. The interior design of this apparatus, along with its electronic components, will journey into space. The meticulous preparation of the microalgae samples and subsequent biological analyses are underway.

Moreover, Haznedaroğlu confirmed that both practical and theoretical training had been completed for space travelers, enabling them to simulate the experiment in a controlled laboratory environment. Currently, the team is in the assembly phase of the equipment, with safety tests slated to commence shortly.