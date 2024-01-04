In a collaboration between Kocaeli University (KOÜ) and the Research Foundation of China, two antibody-related molecules have been developed and have shown efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, as well as seasonal coronaviruses.

Under the project "Development of Broadly Effective New Anti-Corona Virus Strategies," jointly accepted in 2020 by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) and the National Natural Research Foundation of China (NSFC), a team led by KOÜ's Faculty of Medicine developed antibodies aimed at producing drugs for treating the novel coronavirus.

Professor Aynur Karadenizli, project coordinator and faculty member, along with professors Murat Kasap and Gürler Akpınar and doctoral faculty members Hüseyin Uzuner and Emel Azak, conducted the studies within KOÜ's Molecular Research and Antibody Laboratory, creating the antibody part of the protein-targeted drug molecule.

The research identified two antibody-related molecules effective against both SARS-CoV-2 and seasonal coronaviruses. The team selected highly efficient antibodies, subsequently sending them to their partners at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China. After further analysis, an international patent application for the molecule was initiated.

Karadenizli explained that the bilateral cooperation aimed to prevent the virus from entering respiratory cells and eliminate it from outside the cell. The team produced antibodies against a non-structural protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, carefully selecting two potent antibodies among others obtained during their research.

"We assessed the affinity and avidity of the antibodies and sent two of them to our partner lab in China. Our collaboration involves reciprocal work. They sent us 12 molecules to examine for virus prevention within cells. We investigated their effects on seasonal coronaviruses and SARS-CoV-2, identifying two effective molecules," she clarified.

Karadenizli highlighted the development of a "PROTAC molecule" for treatment, incorporating the produced antibodies. This drug aims to assist individuals at risk of contact with COVID-19 patients or those experiencing symptoms such as headache, upper respiratory tract infection and muscle aches.

However, she stressed that this drug molecule is not intended for a preventive vaccination for the general population, but targets specific age groups and symptomatic COVID-19 patients. Karadenizli concluded by emphasizing its application for targeted treatment rather than broad-scale preventive measures.