The craze for Turkish shepherd dogs, also known as Anatolian shepherds, particularly the Kangal and Akbash breeds, has ignited a fervent demand, as highlighted by the current queue of 200 prospective buyers by the General Directorate of Agricultural Enterprises (TIGEM) in Bursa's Karacabey district.

TIGEM, operating under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, undertakes the breeding of Turkish shepherd dogs, a practice that has seen heightened interest year after year. As enthusiasts aspire to acquire these indigenous canine companions, the waiting list has swelled to accommodate the growing demand.

Both puppies and adult dogs of Kangal and Akbash descent, valued between TL 9,000 to TL 11,000 ($331 - 404), have become coveted acquisitions for animal enthusiasts. However, prospective buyers must exercise patience, enduring a waiting period of at least six months.

The inception of this endeavor dates back to 1992, evolving into the breeding of Anatolian dogs in 1994. The first offerings emerged in 1997. Maintaining the lineage's integrity, the dogs are segregated by gender within meticulously arranged spaces – 150 sections, comprising 100 enclosed and 50 open areas. A meticulous approach to breeding is adopted to avert close kinship among the dogs during mating.

Anatolian Shepherds at the General Directorate of Agricultural Enterprises (TİGEM), Bursa, Türkiye, Aug. 22, 2023. (DHA Photo)

The puppies, reared alongside their mothers until weaning, are introduced for purchase aged 2.5 months, equipped with pedigree certificates and registration. In alignment with preserving the breed's authenticity, foreign sales are prohibited, ensuring the dogs remain a cherished facet of Turkish heritage.

Karacabey Agricultural Enterprise's Dog Breeding Unit Responsible Veterinarian, Sümeyye Tanoba, explained that the breeding facility focuses on safeguarding Turkish shepherd dog breeds and nurturing conscious breeding under controlled conditions. "We raise Akbash and Kangal breeds at this facility. Our mission centers on preserving the legacy of our Turkish shepherd dogs and facilitating well-informed breeding practices to enhance their lineage," Tanoba clarified.

The love for these loyal companions underscores the deeply ingrained connection between Turkish culture and these remarkable breeds, as enthusiasts eagerly await their opportunity to welcome these dogs into their homes and lives.