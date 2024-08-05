In a surprising twist worthy of a spy thriller, Turkish intelligence officers have recently stolen the show in a high-profile prisoner swap. The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) of Türkiye, known for its serious role in national security since 1965, has now captured attention with a touch of charm and style that’s far from its usual undercover image.

Last week, in the capital city of Ankara, MIT agents stepped into the spotlight for a landmark prisoner swap. This wasn’t just a routine exchange; it was a grand affair involving 26 individuals from seven different countries. Among those released were prominent journalists and Kremlin dissidents, each carrying stories with significant implications for their home countries.

The swap, which spanned Russia, the United States, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway and Belarus, was one of the most extensive of its kind in recent years. But what set this operation apart wasn’t just its scale; it was the surprising flair with which it was executed.

Perhaps the most surprising revelation came from those directly involved in the swap. Sasha Skochilenko, a Russian artist and anti-war activist who was freed as part of the exchange, offered a glimpse into the unexpectedly glamorous side of this operation.

“When the plane touched down in Ankara,” she said, “Turkish intelligence personnel were very serious and like characters in Turkish TV series.”

"They were all so elegant, the smell of perfume filled the air. It was a really impressive moment," she said.

Describing the moment of the exchange, Skochilenko said the process unfolded very quickly for them. She said that no explanation was given until the last moment and that she feared they would be executed when they were taken out of the prison and put on a bus, adding that the MIT officers who greeted them when the plane carrying the detainees landed in Ankara were very "cool."

MIT led the successful prisoner exchange on Aug. 1, when it effectively utilized intelligence diplomacy to mediate the prisoner exchange, and brought all sides together in Türkiye in July, according to security sources.

A total of 26 individuals were exchanged and transported to Ankara on seven aircraft. Two planes with a total of 13 people had previously landed in Ankara, where the prisoner exchange was taking place. Ten hostages, including two children, were transferred to Russia, while 13 were sent to Germany and three to the U.S.

Prominent figures among those released include Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and U.S. Marine Paul Whelan imprisoned by Russia over espionage claims, Russian dissident Ilya Yashin and FSB Col. Vadim Krasikov imprisoned in Germany, and German mercenary Rico Krieger imprisoned in Belarus.

The prisoners were placed on flights with the approval and instructions of MIT and the return of the aircraft of participating nations was also authorized by MIT.

Considered the most extensive swap between Russia and Western countries since World War II, MIT paved the way for channels of dialogue for the operation in July 2024, when all sides were brought together in Türkiye.

The agency effectively implemented mediation activities and intelligence diplomacy and was in charge of the whole operation. It supervised the exchange process, ensured security measures, and logistical planning, facilitated communication and coordination between the parties and also conducted medical checks of prisoners and other requests by exchanging parties.

This was the first prisoner exchange between Russia and the West since star U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner was swapped in return for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in December 2022.

It was also the biggest exchange since 2010 when 14 alleged spies were exchanged between Russia and the West. They included double agent Sergei Skripal, who was sent by Moscow to Britain and undercover Russian agent Anna Chapman, sent by Washington to Russia.

Before then, major swaps involving more than a dozen people had only taken place during the Cold War, with Soviet and Western powers carrying out exchanges in 1985 and 1986.

Always emphasizing regional stability and neighborly relations, Türkiye is among a few countries that have maintained good ties with Russia and Ukraine during the conflict between the two countries.

It has positioned itself as an intermediary in the Russia-Ukraine war. It brokered a grain deal under the shadow of conflict and hosted prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine and offers to act as a mediator for finding a permanent solution.