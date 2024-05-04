Turkish university students held demonstrations throughout the country to protest Israel's atrocities in the Gaza Strip, also pledging solidarity with their U.S. counterparts.

A demonstration called "We Gather for Palestine" at Çukurova University in southern Adana province was attended by the rector, academics, university staff, and students.

Iğdır University students organized a march to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza and support Palestinians.

Students at Kütahya Health Sciences University organized a march to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Student groups at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul also took out a rally to support Palestine and draw attention to the ongoing anti-Israel protests at U.S. universities.

Students at Uludag University in Bursa province Friday continued their tent vigil in support of students participating in pro-Palestine demonstrations at some U.S. universities.

The administration and students of Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy University organized a demonstration against Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Mugla Sitki Kocman University students held a march to decry Israeli atrocities.

In northeastern Trabzon province, students at Karadeniz Technical University protested Israel's attacks on Gaza by organizing a march and releasing a press statement.

Students and academics at Ağrı Ibrahim Çeçen University organized a march in support of Palestinians.

In northeastern Rize province, university students expressed support for ongoing protests in the U.S. through a press statement.

In Duzce province, university students held a demonstration to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza and show support for pro-Palestine protests at various universities in the U.S. and Europe.

Students and academics at Erzurum Technical University organized a march to slam Israel's war on Gaza, while students at Mersin University also held protests against Israel.

Students nationwide chanted slogans condemning the Israeli genocide in Gaza and carried banners denouncing the country.

The student demonstrations began on April 17 at Columbia University to protest Israel's offensive in Gaza, where more than 34,600 Palestinians have been killed and 77,700 injured since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

The protests have served as a flashpoint for the wider movement to protest Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Israel continues its onslaught on the Gaza Strip, where at least 34,622 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 77,867 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.