The Warwick Turkish Student Union organized a bazaar at the University of Warwick in Coventry, England, to raise funds for earthquake victims after the Feb. 6 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude tremors, the epicenter of which was the Pazarcik and Elbistan districts of Türkiye's southeastern Kahramanmaraş province.

Mustafa Gökhan Güneş, a Turkish student University of Warwick in Coventry, England, who serves as student union president, said that they raised nearly TL 409,000 (over $21,000) and donated it to the disaster-hit victims.

“Hundreds of local students and citizens flocked to the bazaar to buy Turkish food items prepared by the students,” said Güneş.

Showing gratitude to the people, Güneş added, “We transferred the collected money to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), AHBAP, a local non-profit association, and Ihtiyaç Haritası, an Istanbul-based nonprofit organization to meet the needs of earthquake victims.”

“We may not be able to physically support our brothers; however, we still have the ability and power to come together, raise and collect funds to donate,” said Güneş.