Eight Turkish students who passed Huawei Türkiye's preliminary rounds in March-April participated in the European segment of the "Seeds for the Future Program" in Rome, Italy, from July 1 to 5.

Organized by the Chinese multinational company Huawei, the program aims to enhance IT skills among university students and spotlight their innovative livestock-focused projects.

Representing various universities, such as Gazi University, Hacettepe University, Başkent University, Boğaziçi University, TED University, Karabük University, Bilkent University and Middle East Technical University, the students developed projects leveraging modern IT technologies to enhance efficiency in livestock. Their success in reaching the top 10 in the European leg of the program highlighted their impactful contributions and attracted significant attention.

Zeynep Harput, one of the participant students, explained the project they developed at the program in Rome, stating:

"There are actually many problems in livestock and early detection of these problems is very beneficial for farmers. These problems could be diseases or stress in animals and the most important factor affected by these is their feeding habits. A change in their feeding habits actually tells us that the animal has a problem. Since it is very difficult to monitor all cows on large farms minute by minute with the human eye, we detect changes in their feeding patterns by constantly monitoring them with a camera system and inform the farmer before a major problem occurs. Thus, we actually save the farmer from higher costs early on."

Mustafa Ermiş, Head of the Human Resources and Training Department at the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), spoke to an Andalou Agency (AA) reporter after observing the program in Rome where Turkish students participated, stating: "I am here today as the manager of BTK Academy, which has been operating within our institution for about six years. BTK Academy is an online education platform with approximately 2.2 million users, 300 subject headings and over 130,000 minutes of content in various fields. It serves Turkish youth with face-to-face training, events and online education. In this platform, we are present in every collaboration to raise Turkish youth in the field of information technologies."

Ömer Faruk Şahin, Director of Public and Corporate Relations at Huawei Türkiye, said: "As Huawei Türkiye, we implement more than ten projects annually under the Information Technology Skills Development Program. One of our flagship projects is the 'Seeds for the Future Project.' Until now, the 'Seeds for the Future Project,' which we previously conducted domestically or in China, held its European regional stage in Rome this year."

Şahin emphasized that 8 Turkish students represented Türkiye after passing the March-April preliminary rounds. During a week in Rome, they received training on topics like 5G, AI, cloud computing and green energy, combining theory with practical application.

"Our students impressed us with their ideas and achievements," Şahin said proudly. "Through Huawei Türkiye's IT Skills Development Program, we've reached over 7,000 Turkish youth, collaborating with partners like BTK Academy to support them locally and globally."