Under the "Cooperation Agreement on the Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy" signed between Türkiye and China, Turkish students with bachelor's degrees will receive postgraduate and doctoral education in nuclear energy in China.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Türkiye continues to develop its young talent internationally in line with its nuclear energy goals.

Within this framework, Turkish students will undertake postgraduate and doctoral studies at Harbin Engineering University and Tsinghua University in China through a program coordinated by the Türkiye Nuclear Energy Corporation (TÜNAŞ).

The program, which will begin in the 2025-2026 academic year, will be conducted entirely in English.

The master's degree program at Harbin Engineering University will last three years, and the doctoral program will last four years, including courses, internships and thesis processes. The master's program at Tsinghua University will be completed in two years.

The expenses of the students will be covered by both Türkiye and China. Students will receive a monthly scholarship of 4,500 yuan ($615) for the master's program at Tsinghua University, 3,000 yuan for the master's program at Harbin Engineering University and 3,500 yuan for the doctoral program.

Additionally, students will be offered free application rights, accommodation, health insurance, round-trip airfare and a Chinese language course.

Students who have graduated or will graduate by July 2025 in nuclear energy, engineering, physics or chemistry fields are eligible to apply.

As the program will be conducted entirely in English, candidates must have advanced English language skills and a minimum GPA of 2.5 out of 4.0.

Those interested in applying can submit their CV, certified transcript, proof of English language proficiency with an internationally recognized certificate and a statement of purpose, all in English and PDF format, by Feb. 7. Application results will be sent to candidates via email.