Professor Dr. Barış Durukan, a Turkish surgeon, has introduced an innovative method to enhance the secure closure of the chest bone following cardiac surgeries, marking a significant advancement in the field of cardiology.

Durukan emphasized a common challenge faced after open-heart surgeries: The opening of the chest bone that must later be closed during the procedure. Traditional techniques for chest bone closure involved the use of wires, which carried a risk of bone damage and infection, particularly in high-risk patients.

"In elderly patients, individuals with diabetes and those with bone fragility, there is a risk of developing infections while using the standard method. Treating infections in such high-risk patients is time-consuming and poses high mortality risks, often necessitating the use of advanced and costly materials like plates, screws or titanium clips," explained Durukan.

In response to this issue, Durukan developed a groundbreaking technique named the "Durukan Weave." Unlike traditional methods, the "Durukan Weave" utilizes a pattern resembling a braided hair weave, employing readily available materials to ensure a secure chest closure without the need for additional time or expensive resources.

The "Durukan Weave" technique has garnered international recognition and was published in a prestigious European journal indexed in the "Science Citation Index." Additionally, it has been accepted into the American National Library of Medicine (PubMed) archive, showcasing its significance in the medical community.

Durukan plans to present this groundbreaking method at the European Congress next year, further highlighting the potential impact of the "Durukan Weave" on cardiac surgery and patient outcomes. The technique represents an exciting advancement in the field, offering hope for improved post-operative care and recovery for cardiac patients.