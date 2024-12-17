In an effort to introduce Turkish tea culture to the world, the Eastern Black Sea Exporters Association (DKIB) hosted a special tea brewing and presentation event in Japan on Dec. 11-13.

The event aimed to promote Turkish tea, a significant product in the region's agricultural exports. Organized under the Ministry of Trade’s Turquality Promotion Project, the program brought together tea masters from Rize, Türkiye, to showcase the traditional techniques of Turkish tea brewing to a Japanese audience.

The event, which featured practical training sessions and a tea brewing competition, successfully highlighted the quality and distinct cultural aspects of Turkish tea. The primary goal was to increase Turkish tea exports to Japan and introduce the rich brewing tradition central to Turkish culture. The event also included a tea-tasting session, where participants had the chance to sample the famous Turkish tea and learn about its preparation.

As part of the initiative, Yumika Arita was selected as Japan's first "Turkish Tea Brewing Master." This recognition is expected to contribute significantly to raising awareness of Turkish tea and promoting its consumption in Japan.

Shaban Turgut, vice chairman of DKIB and head of the Tea Sector Committee, emphasized the importance of Turkish tea to Türkiye and the region’s economy. He noted that tea is the second most consumed beverage in the world after water, and its production and export are vital to the local economy. Turgut also highlighted the impact of the event on strengthening ties between Türkiye and Japan, with plans to expand Turkish tea's market share in Japan in the future.

"Our mission at DKIB is to introduce our regional products to the global market, and this event was a significant step toward achieving that goal," said Turgut. "Through this program, we introduced Turkish tea culture and brewing methods, and the interest we received from the Japanese was overwhelming. We are confident that this will increase Turkish tea exports to Japan."

The event also featured a tea brewing competition, where participants learned the fine details of Turkish tea preparation, including the importance of water temperature and the traditional narrow-waisted glass used for serving. On the second day, Turkish tea brewing champions were selected, and the overall competition ended with a new ambassador for Turkish tea in Japan, Yumika Arita.

Yusuf Pirim, the Rize tea brewing champion, known as "Yuchi" in Japan, expressed his pride in representing Turkish tea and shared his insights on the cultural significance of the beverage.

"Turkish tea is not just a drink; it is a symbol of culture, labor, and sharing," said Pirim. "This event was an incredible opportunity to share our traditions and expertise with the Japanese. The response was fantastic, and I am confident that this will strengthen the relationship between our two cultures."

The event in Tokyo was a milestone in introducing Turkish tea to the Japanese market. By combining the rich history of Turkish tea with modern-day promotion efforts, Türkiye hopes to further expand its tea exports and continue to foster international cultural connections.

This initiative is seen as a significant step toward enhancing the visibility of Turkish tea in Japan. The goal is to make it a prominent feature in Japanese tea culture. Through continued education and collaboration, Turkish tea is expected to secure a growing share in Japan’s competitive tea market.