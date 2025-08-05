Türkiye has completed its monthlong scientific research expedition to the Arctic Ocean, collecting extensive data on the atmosphere, oceanography, biodiversity and environmental interactions, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır announced on Monday.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kacır announced that a 12-member scientific team had completed the 5th National Arctic Scientific Research Expedition, which involved 19 projects spanning oceanography, biology, chemistry, atmospheric sciences, meteorology and satellite systems.

A researcher conducts scientific research during the expedition. (AA Photo)

Kacır also highlighted the participation of three high school students, winners of the Polar Research Project Competition, who tested their climate-focused projects under Arctic conditions.

“With the participation of scientists from Argentina, Bulgaria and Ecuador, this expedition has further strengthened our international cooperation,” he said.

The research team has returned safely to Istanbul following the expedition, known as TASE-V.

A view from Türkiye’s 5th Arctic expedition. (AA Photo)

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) at Istanbul Airport, expedition leader Doğaç Baybars Işıler said the team returned via Oslo, having covered roughly 3,000 nautical miles and reached 70 different sampling stations during the monthlong mission.

“We conducted GNSS measurements, collected sediment and water samples, and initiated DNA analyses,” Işıler said. “Additionally, we carried out meteorological measurements and have now returned to Türkiye.”

He said this year’s expedition included three guest researchers from Argentina, Bulgaria and Ecuador, with whom they conducted joint scientific studies.

Glaciers are seen during Türkiye’s 5th Arctic expedition. (AA Photo)

Kacır said the expedition was carried out under the auspices of the Presidency and coordinated by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye's (TÜBITAK) Marmara Research Center (MAM) Polar Research Institute.

“The data obtained will be shared with the scientific community to shed light on the impacts of climate change, human-induced effects and ecosystem dynamics in the Arctic region,” he said. “We will continue to contribute to scientific efforts for the prosperous future of humanity, enhancing our presence and influence in the polar regions.”

Türkiye conducts annual expeditions to both the Arctic and Antarctic, coordinated by the TÜBITAK MAM Polar Research Institute under the Ministry of Industry and Technology.

Whales are seen during Türkiye’s 5th Arctic expedition. (AA Photo)

Deputy expedition leader professor Erhan Arslan said the research involved sampling at more than 60 stations for marine sciences. “CTD profiles, as well as water and sediment samples taken from various depths, are now being analyzed,” he said.

Işıler emphasized that the findings will contribute to international scientific literature. “Analyses focusing on changes in the marine ecosystem caused by glacier melting have created an international inventory on behalf of our country,” he said.

“We also gathered GNSS data and conducted continuous meteorological measurements using an automatic observation station installed on a sea breakwater.”

The expedition brought together experts from TÜBITAK, the Directorate of Navigation, Hydrography and Oceanography, Istanbul University, Istanbul Technical University, Middle East Technical University, Karadeniz Technical University, Dokuz Eylül University and Anadolu Agency.

“These scientific expeditions not only showcase our country’s capabilities on the international stage but also pave the way for Türkiye to strengthen its presence in both polar regions through science diplomacy and bilateral collaborations,” Işıler said.

Having completed the fifth expedition, preparations are already underway for the 10th National Antarctic Scientific Expedition, scheduled for six months from now. “Due to the complex logistics of polar expeditions, preparations begin as soon as the previous one ends,” he added. “We have returned to Türkiye and will now begin laboratory analyses, scientific publications and planning for the next expedition.”

Işıler also noted that the team achieved a record number of sampling stations in the history of Türkiye’s Arctic missions.

“Our core goals remain to strengthen Türkiye’s presence in both polar regions and increase the number of academic publications,” he said. “We also aim to develop the national polar research ecosystem to generate even more scientific output.”

During the expedition, carried out aboard the 44-meter research vessel Sola, which sails under the flag of Vanuatu, the team collected comprehensive data from 70 stations around the Svalbard archipelago.

Among the most notable participants were three high school students – finalists in TÜBITAK’s 2204-C and 2204-D programs – who had the opportunity to test their projects in the field. Their work ranged from exploring polar culture through art to developing bio-eco packaging from natural materials and conducting AI-supported air quality measurements.

Their participation underscored the importance of youth involvement and scientific diversity in polar research.

International collaborators also contributed to the expedition, including studies on Arctic marine microbiota, resistance gene analysis, inter-polar microbial comparisons and environmental DNA techniques.