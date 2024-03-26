The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Monday organized Ramadan iftars, a dinner to mark the breaking of the daily fast, and delivered food aid packages to families in need in Croatia, the Republic of Congo, Peru, Yemen and Somalia.

TIKA started the distribution of food packages to 1,000 families in need living in Croatia during Ramadan, the Muslim holy month for fasting from sunup to sundown and piety, according to a statement by the agency.

Also, some 150 people attended an iftar dinner at the Congolese Islamic Supreme Council Center in Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of Congo.

The agency set up iftar tables for five days at the mosque within the Peruvian Islamic Association in the Magdalena Del Mar region of Lima, the capital of Peru. Some 800 people came together for the iftar program.

In Yemen, TIKA set up an iftar dinner for 300 refugees and orphans aged 7-14.

The aid agency also organized iftar programs in orphanages in various regions of the Horn of Africa nation of Somalia and distributed clothes to orphans.