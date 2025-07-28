The "2024-2025 World Subject Rankings," announced by the University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP) Research Laboratory operating under the Informatics Institute of Middle East Technical University (METU), revealed that 89 universities from Türkiye succeeded in being ranked in at least one academic field.

In the 2024-2025 subject rankings prepared by the URAP Research Laboratory to highlight universities' strengths and areas for improvement, the world's best universities were listed across 78 different scientific fields.

The list, which will be publicly announced on URAP’s website, evaluated universities based on their academic performance over the last five years.

Key criteria used in the URAP subject rankings included the impact of universities’ articles, total documents and citations within the relevant fields, as well as measures of international collaboration. Notably, articles with 1,000 or more authors were excluded from the evaluation.

This year, a total of 2,572 universities from 121 countries secured a position in at least one subject ranking. The top 3 countries remained unchanged from the previous year, with China, the U.S. and India maintaining their leading positions.

In this context, China increased the number of its universities listed from 405 in the 2023-2024 rankings to 411 in this year's rankings. The U.S. ranked second with 304 universities, while India took third place with 143 universities.

Türkiye, which had 88 universities listed in last year’s subject rankings, raised this number to 89 this year, successfully placing more universities in at least one scientific field.

Among the 78 fields ranked by URAP, Chinese universities secured first place in 31 fields, while American universities ranked first in 27 fields. Following these were the U.K., with nine fields, and the Netherlands, with four fields.

In university rankings by subject, Harvard University maintained its global leadership by ranking first in 23 of the 78 fields. Tsinghua University from China followed with first place in 13 fields.

Oxford University from the U.K. ranked first in seven fields, while the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands was the top university in three fields.

Additionally, universities from the U.S., U.K., Canada, the Netherlands and Australia appeared in the rankings of all 78 fields with at least one institution.

Türkiye appeared in 44 of the 78 fields ranked this year. As in the previous year, the most represented fields for Turkish universities were medicine, health sciences and engineering.

This year, 80 Turkish universities were successful in entering the medicine and health sciences rankings, while 36 universities were ranked in engineering.

In addition, Turkish universities entered the rankings in biology and technology fields with 23 universities each, mathematics with 20, physics with 14 and material sciences as well as surgery with 13 universities.

In URAP’s world subject rankings, Istanbul Technical University (ITÜ) was listed in 28 scientific fields, while Hacettepe University appeared in 23 fields.

Middle East Technical University (METU) ranked in 21 scientific fields, and Yıldız Technical University was listed in 17 fields.

Following these, Koç University and Ankara University appeared in 16 fields each; Gazi University in 15; Atatürk University in 14; Istanbul University in 13; Fırat University in 12; Istanbul-Cerrahpaşa University, Near East University and Erciyes University in 10 fields each; Ege University and Bilkent University in 9 fields each; and Karadeniz Technical University, Marmara University and Boğaziçi University in eight fields each.

ITÜ ranked 59th worldwide in polymer sciences, 134th in water resources, 143rd in marine sciences, 158th in civil engineering, 166th in artificial intelligence, and 209th in architecture.

Hacettepe University ranked 111th in dentistry and 141st in pediatrics. METU was ranked 258th worldwide in civil engineering. Yıldız Technical University placed 226th in architecture.

Koç University ranked 193rd in the field of political science. Ankara University achieved a ranking of 100th in dentistry.

Istanbul University ranked 200th in pediatrics and 214th in dentistry, while Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa was ranked 244th in pediatrics. Marmara University was listed as 195th in pediatrics.