The Council of Higher Education (YÖK) has arranged for students studying at universities in Adıyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş and Malatya, who were affected by the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes on Feb. 6, to study in programs at other state universities equivalent to those they were registered in and have the same instruction language, upon their request.

At the Higher Education Executive Board meeting dated Sept. 5, 2023, the board discussed the education and training processes, considering the earthquake impact of the buildings of the universities in these provinces and the accommodation facilities of the students.

The decisions taken at the meeting were sent to the Ministry of National Education and the rectorates of state universities.

Accordingly, taking into account factors such as the current physical conditions of the universities in Adıyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş and Malatya and the housing opportunities in the cities, for the 2023-2024 academic year, university boards will decide which programs and classes will be taught face to face or online in associate and undergraduate programs within faculties and colleges.

The "Regulation on the Principles of Transfer Between Associate and Undergraduate Programs in Higher Education Institutions, Double Major, Minor and Inter-Institutional Credit Transfer" rights will benefit students in programs at other state universities.

In addition, students who want to receive education as private students will apply to the state universities, considering the start date of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Upon request, the right to freeze registration for one year will be given, without being counted against the student's academic career.