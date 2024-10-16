Türkiye's Akdeniz University has officially launched the 2024-2025 academic year for its "60+ Lifelong Learning" program, drawing significant participation from older students eager to start their studies.

The opening ceremony of the program, managed by the university's Aging Studies Application and Research Center (YAÇUMER), was held with a musical performance featuring flute and piano in Antalya, southern Türkiye. The attendees, aged 60 and above, joined in the celebration.

Professor Özlenen Özkan, the rector of Akdeniz University, highlighted the widespread reach of the Lifelong Learning initiative, which now operates in 10 cities, ranging from Muğla to Muş and even Cyprus. “We are proud to lead such an important project,” she said. “Aging is a process that requires thought and attention, and we aim to create projects that support healthy aging.”

Özkan noted that the aging population in Türkiye is increasing rapidly, citing data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). "In 2018, the elderly population was 7 million, and by 2023, it had grown by 21%, reaching 8 million. This means that 10.2% of Türkiye's population is now elderly. Projections indicate that this will increase to 12.9% by 2030 and 22.6% by 2060," she said.

She emphasized the importance of supporting older generations to live independently and avoid social isolation, an area the university is actively working on through various programs, including the Gerontology Department.

Discussing the biological aspects of aging, Özkan explained that cell deterioration and reduced DNA repair capacities are natural processes. “While science has made significant strides in slowing down aging, it remains an unavoidable part of life,” she said. She also referenced ongoing research into cellular aging, noting encouraging findings but reaffirming that aging is a natural process.

Citing the example of Türkiye's founding leader, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who passed away at 57, Özkan pointed out that “true immortality is achieved through the legacy we leave behind.” She emphasized that while aging is inevitable, the quality of the process depends on how individuals live their lives.

Expansion to Batman

The program is set to expand further, with a new campus opening in Türkiye's eastern Batman in November 2024, according to professor Ismail Tufan, the program’s founder. “Our family, which started here at Akdeniz University, is rapidly growing and expanding across the country. This is a wonderful opportunity to reach more people and strengthen intergenerational dialogue,” Tufan said.

He also referenced the wisdom of Confucius, who, 2,000 years ago, described aging as a process of growing and adapting. "We can shape our own aging process through effort and understanding, just as Confucius did," he added.

Personal experiences

Müzeyyen Can, a third-year student and retired teacher, shared how the program has enriched her life. “I have met many friends and found joy in my days,” she said. “I’m enjoying my education and recommend this program to everyone.”

Abdurrahman Kozankurt, a 76-year-old participant, spoke about his experience with the university. “I’ve completed my four-year degree and am now applying for a master's. This university has helped me get back on my feet,” he said.

The Lifelong Learning program at Akdeniz University offers both theoretical and practical courses, allowing students to discover and develop new skills. Young students also benefit from interaction with older students, gaining insights from their knowledge and experience.