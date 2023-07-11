A bear cub named "Cindy" is showing successful signs of health improvement after being treated by dedicated Turkish veterinarians in the eastern city of Kars, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Tuesday.

Found in a dire state in the Şenkaya district of Erzurum, the 3-month-old cub was brought to the Kafkas University Wildlife Protection, Rescue, Rehabilitation Application and Research Center in Kars. Inspired by the character in the "Yogi Bear" cartoon, her caregivers named the bear "Cindy." With care and love, the pup regained health despite the weak condition at the time of its admission.

The cub was brought to the center by the teams affiliated with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Nature Conservation and National Park (DKMP) Erzurum Branch Directorate and has been provided treatment and care since its admission.

Professor Mete Cihan, the dean at Kafkas University Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, told AA that Cindy had pneumonia, wounds and a broken leg at the time of the admission, suggesting they believe it had been hit by a car.

With dedicated veterinary care, including infection treatment and surgery, Cindy's health gradually improved.

"We applied external fixation treatment to her bones. Cindy started to recover after her treatment, she is now well. Her pins will be removed next week. After a little more rehabilitation, she will be ready to be sent to a caretaking facility,” Cihan noted.

Ahmet Özdişli, a student at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, who is a volunteer caregiver of the bear, stated that the bear, whose bones have been very weak and slipping for about 20 days, has started to regain its health rapidly.

Nourished with a mix of vegetables, fruits, honey and milk, she is now in good condition, although her lungs are still in the recovery phase.