Female Turkish astronauts are set to join space missions in the coming years, as noted recently by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation chairperson, who encouraged all women passionate about the field to stay motivated and committed.

Elvan Kuzucu Hıdır evaluated for Anadolu Agency (AA) the recent trend of women turning to advanced technology fields such as space and science.

Kuzucu Hıdır, also a member of the board of directors of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), underlined that Türkiye is a country that successfully implements space projects in various fields, including satellite and telecommunications.

Noting that in 2023, IMECE, Türkiye’s first indigenous high-resolution Earth observation satellite, was successfully launched into space, she said the Turkish Astronaut and Science Mission within the National Space Program 2022-2030 Strategy Document vision was completed by astronaut Alper Gezeravcı.

Kuzucu Hıdır underscored the presence of female engineers working in public and private institutions in the space sector.

"I have no doubt that Turkish women will serve as astronauts in space missions in the coming years. We have female F-16 pilots, so our female astronauts will also carry out very successful missions. Women who want to work in space should keep their faith and motivation high,” she said.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the Axiom-3 (Ax-3) crew, including Gezeravcı, Türkiye's first space traveler, was launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in the U.S. state of Florida on Jan. 18.

Gezeravcı conducted 13 scientific experiments and completed his journey by returning to Earth on Feb. 9.

Italian space traveler Col. Walter Villadei said working with Gezeravci was "an incredible experience."

Number of female students in engineering, space on rise

Kuzucu Hıdır further highlighted that the T3 Foundation provides various education to children under the "National Technology Initiative," emphasizing that the proportion of girls is high, especially in the Deneyap Technology Workshops, similar to Teknofest competitions.

Kuzucu Hıdır shared that in the past, the number of male students in engineering faculties was considerably higher than females, but now there is intense interest from female students in engineering faculties.

Pointing out the increase in the number of female students participating in model satellite editions as part of Teknofest, Türkiye's largest technology and aerospace festival, and rocket competitions, Kuzucu Hıdır said, "This gives us hope because the quality of every work that our women put effort into becomes much higher."