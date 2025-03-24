Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that an additional capacity of 12,786 passengers will be provided on trains to meet the increased travel demand during Ramadan Bayram.

In a written statement, Minister Uraloğlu stated that additional high-speed train (YHT) services will be arranged on the Ankara-Istanbul-Ankara route for the holiday.

Uraloğlu noted that six more train services will be added, saying, "To accommodate the increased travel demand during the holiday period, we will operate additional YHT services between Ankara and Istanbul on March 28-29 and April 1. The trains will depart from Ankara at 9:40 a.m. and from Istanbul-Söğütlüçeşme at 6 p.m. This will provide a total of 2,466 additional seats over three days."

Uraloğlu also stated that capacity will be increased on mainline and regional trains by adding extra wagons between March 27 and April 1.

He announced that a total of 172 additional wagons would be added to various mainline and regional train routes, increasing capacity by 10,320 seats.

"With additional YHT services and extra wagons added to mainline and regional trains, we will increase total capacity by 12,786 passengers," Uraloğlu stated.

Approximately 32,000 people travel daily with YHT services. The network directly serves 11 provinces, covering 34.8% of the country's population and, through combined transportation, connects to nine more cities, extending YHT services to a total of 20 provinces and 51% of the population.