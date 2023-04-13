With a decision published in Türkiye’s Official Gazette on Thursday, the Cunda Island Natural Site, located within the borders of Ayvalık district in Balıkesir province, has received the status of “protected area” as a result of the new regulation.

Located in the town of Ayvalık, Cunda Island, in addition to its natural beauty, bears historical heritage dating back to ancient Greece and attracts tourists from all nationalities. Also situated only some 16 kilometers east of the Greek island Lesbos, the island offers its visitors a chance to experience a mixture of cultures, as some islanders still speak Greek.

Famous as a distinctive summer or short weekend getaway location, the island lies in the Erdemit Gulf with an area spanning 23 square kilometers (9 square miles). The streets of the island, famous for colorful flowers and settlements composing typical island architecture style of petite houses and houses made of stone, are filled with cozy restaurants, often packed with smiling faces of both locals and tourists.

According to reports from Anadolu Agency (AA), it was determined that the Cunda Island Natural Site required a reevaluation of its conservation status. As a result of this reevaluation, it was decided that the area should be registered and declared a protected area.

As per the decision published in the Official Gazette, the area of the island, whose borders and coordinates are specified in the list published along the Presidential Decree, is set to be registered with precision to be protected.

Better protection in line with safeguarding Türkiye's historical and cultural assets both preserves the sites and makes way for low-intensity activities, tourism and settlements that are compatible with the natural and cultural aspects of those areas.