The results conference of the “Zero Waste Workshop,” held last month in the southwestern province of Muğla to improve waste management and prevent wastefulness, was held on Wednesday, bringing together public institutions, academics, local administrations and civil society representatives.

Türkiye’s hosting of the COP31 climate summit will play a key role in advancing global climate diplomacy, with new international agreements on zero waste set to be announced during the conference, according to Samed Ağırbaş, president of the Zero Waste Foundation.

Speaking at the workshop, Ağırbaş said Türkiye plans to unveil new international commitments on zero waste during the COP31 climate summit, including decisions aimed at reducing waste and preventing food loss.

Ağırbaş said the new agreements would be announced during COP31, which Türkiye will host next year. “We will announce new agreements on zero waste during COP31. We will lead the adoption of new decisions on reducing waste and preventing food loss, issues that directly affect the future of the world,” he said.

Ağırbaş said the Muğla workshop was organized to produce concrete and locally applicable solutions, noting that two meetings were held with broad participation. He added that 10 thematic working groups were formed, covering areas ranging from food waste and municipal services to marine pollution and nature conservation.

Türkiye secured the hosting and presidency of COP31 following negotiations led by Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP30 conference, held recently in Brazil. The decision positions Türkiye to host the global climate summit next year.

Ağırbaş said the outcome was the result of an extensive climate diplomacy process launched in 2022 under the leadership of Kurum, involving multiple ministries and institutions. He added that Türkiye’s broader environmental vision, initiated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, played a key role in the successful bid.

Highlighting the role of first lady Emine Erdoğan, founder and honorary president of the Zero Waste Foundation and chair of the U.N. Zero Waste Advisory Board, Ağırbaş said her leadership has shaped Türkiye’s zero waste agenda since 2017. “We will present Türkiye’s zero waste achievements to the world and announce new initiatives at COP31,” he said.

Describing COP31 as the world’s largest platform bringing together ministers and experts on climate and the environment, Ağırbaş said the summit offers a critical opportunity to share Türkiye’s experience in zero waste policies and practices.

He also recalled that, under Emine Erdoğan’s leadership, the U.N. General Assembly designated March 30 as International Zero Waste Day, a decision now observed in all 193 U.N. member states. He described the initiative as a success that originated in Türkiye and gained global recognition.

Calling zero waste a non-political issue, Ağırbaş said public participation would be essential in the lead-up to COP31. He encouraged citizens, particularly young people and children, to share ideas and proposals through the Zero Waste Foundation’s website, noting that expert teams review submissions and support viable projects.

“We are working to protect the future of Türkiye that we will leave to our children and grandchildren,” Ağırbaş said, adding that the Zero Waste Movement is now embraced in 193 countries worldwide.