Türkiye has completed social housing lottery draws in 41 provinces, identifying 144,258 beneficiaries under the government’s flagship “Century of Housing Project,” the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change said on Tuesday.

The lottery process, carried out by the Housing Development Administration of Türkiye (TOKI), began on Dec. 29, 2025, and has now entered its fifth week. As of Jan. 31, draws had been completed for 10,385 housing units, marking a major milestone in the nationwide project aimed at expanding access to affordable housing.

Between Dec. 29, 2025, and Jan. 31, 2026, notarized lottery draws were held across a wide range of provinces, including Adıyaman, Van, Mardin, Erzurum, Şanlıurfa, Trabzon, Manisa, Sivas, Kastamonu, Samsun and Bartın, among others. In total, beneficiaries for 144,258 social housing units were selected through transparent draws conducted in the presence of notaries.

Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum said the project reflects the government’s commitment to expanding homeownership nationwide.

“We have completed the draws in 41 provinces and identified 144,258 citizens who will receive their keys,” Kurum said in a statement shared on social media. “With the slogan ‘Homeowner Türkiye,’ we are moving forward with determination. Construction of 455,000 homes has already been completed in 11 provinces, and we are now working toward our target of 500,000 social housing units.”

According to the ministry, the lottery process will continue in 10 additional provinces during the week of Feb. 2–8, during which beneficiaries for another 36,458 housing units will be determined.

Under the weekly schedule, lottery draws will begin on Feb. 2 in Elazığ, eastern Türkiye, where 3,825 homes will be allocated.

On Feb. 3, draws will be held in Kayseri, central Türkiye, with 7,562 homes, and in Zonguldak, northern Türkiye, covering 1,872 homes. On Feb. 4, the process will continue in Kırşehir, central Türkiye, for 1,633 homes, and in Düzce, northwestern Türkiye, for 2,470 homes.

On Feb. 5, draws will take place in Kahramanmaraş, southern Türkiye, allocating 8,195 homes, and in Afyonkarahisar, western Türkiye, with 4,370 homes. On Feb. 6, Osmaniye, southern Türkiye, will see draws for 2,990 homes, followed on Feb. 7 by Yalova, northwestern Türkiye, with 1,805 homes, and Kırıkkale, central Türkiye, with 1,736 homes.

The lottery draw in Osmaniye will take place on Feb. 6 during a ceremony marking the third anniversary of the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes. The event, themed “See the Strength of My Türkiye,” will be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, with earthquake victims to be commemorated through prayers and Quran recitations.